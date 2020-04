Papetura is an atmospheric adventure game for PC which has been crafted entirely from paper.

It’s an exceptional effort from the small team. Each model takes a month to complete, and Petums states that sometimes the paper models look different when entered into Unity, which adds a layer of complication. Thankfully, the artsy approach has borne fruit, and Papetura is certainly one to watch this year.

Papetura will arrive on PC in summer. Watch the reveal trailer below.