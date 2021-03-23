Team 17 has released a launch trailer to celebrate the release of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, the madcap co-operative cooking party game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The All You Can Eat package, which released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this year, contains all the levels from Overcooked! and its sequel Overcooked! 2 as well as an entirely new chapter called The Peckish Rises.

All the original content has been given a visual upgrade, being remastered into 60FPS in up to 4K on the formats that support it (so that's 30FPS for the Nintendo Switch) and brings online multiplayer to the first Overcooked!'s content for the first time. There's also set to be more additions in the future, with cross platform play promised and more in a future update.

Check the trailer for yourself below. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is available from today on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.