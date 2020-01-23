The Spring Festival is coming to Overcooked 2, and it rings in the Chinese New Year with new levels, new dishes, and new chefs (via Nintendo Life).

“Normally rodents shouldn’t be allowed in the kitchen, but as it’s the Year of the Rat we’ll let it slide. Rat Chef is ready to rustle up some fresh festival food alongside Turtle Chef, who is anything but a slow cooker!” enthused publisher Team17. The latest DLC boasts five new kitchens, in which players will be able to serve dim sim, hot pot, and fruit platters. They’ll have to keep clear of the dragon that slinks through the levels, and watch where they step wielding the giant wok. What’s even sweeter is that the Spring Festival DLC is free, just like the Chinese New Year DLC in 2019.

Overcooked 2 is out now for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.