People Can Fly dropped the official reveal trailer for Outriders, its upcoming co-op RPG shooter (via Reddit).

When it was announced during Square Enix’s E3 2019 showcase, the details were a little light on the ground. It’s from the developer of Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, and it was said to be a drop-in, drop-out co-op shooter with a thrilling story and modern mechanics. Outriders also had a person with what looked to be a washing line fixed to their spine, and they were harassing the good guys with weird bullet manipulation abilities.

Now, we’ve got a proper reveal trailer that sets the scene for us. In this game, Earth is a no go, and the human race left the dying planet behind in search of a new home and a safe future. Enoch appeared to be just that, but a strange anomaly transformed the settlers that were exposed to it, giving them unnatural powers. It’s sounding like Mass Effect: Destiny to me. “With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal,” read the description from People Can Fly. The titular, playable, and customisable Outrider possesses “violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets” and will defend humanity from the fallout of the anomaly. It probably involves the washing-line-spine person.

The developer announced that a full reveal stream for the game will occur on February 13, beginning at 8.00pm GMT. This will be held on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube, but those who tune in on Twitch with a linked Square Enix Members Account will earn a unique emote for Outriders. People Can Fly also mentioned that the game is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, making it one of the first games to herald the arrival of the next generation. Tidy.

Outriders will arrive in holiday 2020 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Watch the new trailer below.



