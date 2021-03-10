Square Enix has released a new animated trailer for online co-op shooter Outriders, giving us a bit of extra background on the game's story before the events of the game itself.

In an accompanying interview on the PlayStation Blog, Creative Director Bartek Kmita also spoke on the game's demo recently hitting the 2 million download milestone in its first week of availability. "It was a real rollercoaster of emotions to be honest. At first, I was excited that so many people wanted to play as soon as the demo was live, but this was followed by a brief panic-moment when servers were not scaling fast enough. When the server situation was resolved we started to see first impressions of the game itself, and the whole team has been watching as many streams, Let’s Plays and think-pieces as we can – it’s been amazing to see what everybody thinks so far. In the end, I’m extremely happy that so many people played the demo and that they are enjoying it."

Kmita also mentioned two of the biggest items of feedback hte development team has acted on since the launch of the demo, namely the motion blur and the camera shake, and say how they've put "all our efforts into fixing them". The interview also touches on players rinsing the demo for mods in order to prepare for the full game, with Kmita promising "the real fun is yet to come."

"Whatever part of the demo you enjoyed, I can safely say that there is way more of that yet to come! You enjoyed the story, cinematics, characters and lore? There is plenty more to come. You enjoyed creating your first build? There’s far more depth and complexity to come here. You enjoyed the combat? Oh we definitely have more on this front; the demo encounters are relatively small compared to the rest of the game…"

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Outriders launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on April 1.