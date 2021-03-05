People Can Fly and Square Enix have announced that they will be bringing a patch to the recently released Outriders demo to fix issues players have had since it launched last week.

In a post on the game's official Reddit celebrating the first week since the demo launched, the development team noted that the first couple of days the game suffered connectivity issues, in part due to high demand thanks to over 2 million players downloading the game. Obviously many tweaks to the backend have been made in an effort to smooth out the experience, but the studio intends to also release a patch to fix several issues that have cropped up in the seven days since.

Among the issues that will be fixed in the update include adding a Motion Blur toggle, minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, improvements on matchmaking times and several platform specific fixes, includuing menu crashes on PC, menu prompts not displaying correctly on Xbox and a bug that caused audio desynchronisation in cutscenes on the PlayStation.

The studio will also be making several back-end tweaks to the game later today on Friday March 5 at around 3pm UK time, tweaking Captains, Gauss and loot drops. Finally, the team have also noted items they want to address for both the demo and the full game in response to feedback from the demo, including camera shake during cutscenes, the cover system and items disappearing from inventories as well as attempting to stop cheaters and sealing up potential exploits.

The Outriders demo is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can read our impressions from our time with the demo over here. The full game, meanwhile, launches on April 1, 2021.