Developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix have deployed the first major patch to Outriders fixing a bunch of launch issues and re-enabling cross-play between console and PC, but are warning of increased accounts of an inventory wipe bug the studio is now prioritising to fix ASAP.

A tweet on the game's official account says that "additional preventative measures" have been applied onto the game's backend that the team hope should prevent against a bug that's seen players finding their inventory stripped of all their hard-won items. However, if you're still encountering the bug, players are advised to force close their game as soon as they spot their gear has vanished before rebooting it.

If you find your stuff has disappeared since 10am UTC as of yesterday, April 11 players are advised to make a report on the game's official Reddit or Steam pages with details, and the team is also reminding fans that it still intends to perform a gear restoration at some point in the near future, now that the patch has gone live on all platforms. As revealed with the patch notes back on Thursday, an Outriders Community Appreciation Package is also expected for all players in the coming weeks to make up for the technical issues since launch.

Our review of Outriders went live over the weekend, you can read up on Josh's thoughts on the looter-shooter right over here.