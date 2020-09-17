Xbox Game Studios and Moon Studios have announced that delightful platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available on the Nintendo Switch later today following its release on Xbox One and PC earlier this year.

The title was a surprise closer to today's Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, and in case you need a refresher is a sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest. This time Ori and his friends find themselves caring for Ku, offspring of the previous game's antagonist.

As well as being a visually striking game, the sequel has a similar Metroidvania structure, but does away with manual saves and lets you explore more of the map in the order you choose, as well as including new powers for Ori. Also of note is the absolutely gorgeous soundtrack by famed composer Gareth Coker.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be available later today digitally on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop with a physical version, including a shiny Collector's Edition, coming soon. The game is already available on Xbox One and PC and you can check out our review over here.