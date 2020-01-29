Moon Studios announced that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone gold, so the game is heading towards its launch date without a hitch (via Fextralife).

Even better is the news that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone gold. Moon Studios revealed this through an announcement on its official game Twitter, and showed off the glittering Collector’s Edition on offer. The game is on its way to manufacturers and soon will be in the hands of the eager beavers who wish to continue Ori’s destiny, and explore the world beyond Nibel.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released on March 11 for PC and Xbox One, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass upon launch.