2K's indie publishing arm Private Division has announced that it's snapped up the next OlliOlli game from UK developer Roll7, with the skateboarding series taking a vibrant adventure route in OlliOlli World.

You'll be ollie-ing, grinding and tricking through the colourful world of Radland, meeting a cast of eccentric characters to take on skating based quests. Areas you'll visit on your roadtrip include Inflatable Alley and Los Vulgas each with plenty of tricking opportunities, multiple paths and more to discover as you try and keep your flow.

The game will naturally allow you to fully customise your character, with rewards to unlock new cosmetics offered as you play. And as well as the main campaign there'll be "millions" of levels to play in the game's sandbox mode, as well as the option to compete in leagues with rivals around the world online.

You can check out the debut trailer for the game below. OlliOlli World is currently scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC at some point this Winter 2021.