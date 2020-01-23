Oddworld: Abe’s Origins is a new art book that features early concepts from seven Oddworld titles, an exclusive interview with Oddworld Inhabitants creator Lorne Lanning, and a collection of critical essays on the series (via a press release).

The book boasts the “most exhaustive exploration of one of gaming’s most adored heroes and the minds of his creators,” as a result of a deep dive into the archives of Oddworld Inhabitants. An officially licensed art book, there are essays that explore the settings and stories of the series as well as a never-before-read interview with Lorne Lanning. It’s an excellent encyclopaedia of the “potent brew of Hollywood artistry with rock solid gameplay” that Oddworld has become renowned for, and with Stranger’s Wrath launching on the Switch today, now’s the best time to get buried in the book. Oddworld: Abe’s Origins is available for purchase from IndieByDesign.net.

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath is out now for Nintendo Switch.



