Octopath Traveler, the stylised turn-based role-playing epic, has hit two million global sales and shipments (via Destructoid).

We think that the game is “simply a must-own for any fan of the genre,” and although it “may have flaws, but the heart of this one is bursting with delights if you invest the time.” And, we’re talking a lot of time. The story spans around 75 hours, but if you want to do it all and see it all, it will take you over 100 hours. Someone’s completed the game in 30 hours, though I imagine that person got involved in some sort of dark magic, or maybe just didn’t sleep, or eat, or relieve themselves in that period. Eesh.

Anyway. Octopath Traveler was released in July 2018, and by August 2018, it had sold more than a million copies worldwide. Square Enix had to apologise for stock shortages in Japan, where the game had skyrocketed to the number one spot on the all-format sales chart within its first two months. One year later, its PC port was among the best-selling new releases of the month on Steam, and a new Octopath Traveler game is in development for consoles.

Octopath Traveler is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC.

