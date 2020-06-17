Grounded, the new survival multiplayer game from the developer of The Outer Worlds, has a demo available for PC and Xbox One right now (via games radar).

In the game, a group of teenagers have been suddenly shrunk to the size of a dandelion seed, and are trapped in their garden until someone cracks how to get the shrinkerator working again. To regular-sized humans, the worst thing that could possibly happen in the garden is like, a sting from a bee. It’s worse than a wasp sting, because the bee dies, and bee species are having a hard time of it already. For these four players, they’ll have to scrounge and craft items to build a base so they aren’t easy pickings for ants or spiders.

Obsidian has now released a limited-time, time-limited, limited demo of Grounded for PC and Xbox One players. It’s limited-time because this opportunity will expire after the end of the Steam Summer Game Festival. It’s time-limited because the demo offers a thirty-minute window with the game, but is replayable in thirty-minute chunks until the demo expires. And, it’s limited because all PC players can get their mitts on it, but only a handful of Xbox One players registered to Xbox Insider have access to the demo. In addition, the demo is single-player and doesn’t offer the multiplayer mode. 

Grounded comes to Xbox Game Preview through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Steam Early Access on July 28.
 

Carry on the conversation on the VideoGamer forums!