RPG The Outer Worlds' upcoming Peril on Gorgon DLC is set to launch later this month, and Obsidian has put out a new trailer showcasing ten minutes of gameplay from the upcoming expansion, complete with developer commentary from game director Carrie Patel.

The expansion will see the player character The Stranger exploring the Gorgon asteroid where wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks you with finding out what's happened to her mother, Dr Olivia Ambrose. You'll be exploring an abanonded Spacer's Choice facility that's now home to a bunch of wandering science experiements gone wrong, and the below video takes you through one of the game's side quests known as "Love is the Plan; The Plan is Death".

As first revealed back in July, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon will also offer the player three new science-based weapons, promises expanded character customisation and lore and is the first of a planned two narrative expansions that you'll be able to buy individually or as part of the game's season pass.

Check out the footage for yourself below. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is set to launch on September 9 with the main game available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.