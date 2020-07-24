The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon DLC launches in September, and takes the Stranger to an asteroid to discover the mysterious origins of Adrena-Time.

It was announced in yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase, and promises a “brand-new noir-tinged adventure” which continues the irreverence and freedom of the original game. New weapons, armor, perks, and flaws are available on the asteroid, as players delve into an abandoned research station which has caught the attention of the villainous corporations in Halcyon. In addition, those who picked up The Outer Worlds with Xbox Game Pass will be able to buy this and future DLC with a 10 per cent discount.

The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon DLC arrives on September 9. The Outer Worlds is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the trailer below.