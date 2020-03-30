Donkey Crew, developer of the new nomadic MMO Last Oasis, has announced it will be taking its servers offline for one week and offering players a full refund for the game (via PC Gamer).

Last week, the game entered early access on Steam, but players were encountering connection issues which intensified over the weekend. The cause is a problem with its main server that the developer had previously identified, but were attempting to fix while players attempted to play. Like shovelling snow while it’s still snowing, essentially.

“Our coders have been working day and night to solve this issue and they need some sleep,” said one developer in a video update. “We need to properly investigate why our load testing didn’t pick this up and what went wrong, and figure it out properly and solve it.” In response, Donkey Crew will be switching servers off for one week and offering full refunds, regardless of play time.

Here’s hoping that the team is able to get some shuteye and work out a solution, because Last Oasis is an intriguing concept for an MMO. In this world, the Earth’s rotation has stopped completely, creating one habitable zone that moves around the planet. The human race lives inside machines that follow this haven, and players build and upgrade their base to survive the elements and new foes. Donkey Crew estimates that Last Oasis will be in early access for around 12 to 24 months, and will “rely strongly on the input from the community to improve balance and performance.”

