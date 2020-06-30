No Straight Roads, the new musical action game from the lead designer of Final Fantasy XV, will be released for PC and consoles in August.

The game had been delayed owing to the current coronavirus crisis that has impacted numerous industries around the world. The developer described the decision as “heartbreaking,” but it seems that the extra time has served the team well, and No Straight Roads is on track.

“As a huge thank you to our loyal fans who have waited for No Straight Roads, we’ve made a playable demo available today which will give everyone an idea of what to expect with our beloved game,” said creative director Daim Dziauddin in a press release. “We can’t wait for players to experience the full game very soon.”

The Mother & Child demo is available through the Epic Games Store, and features the section of the game presented at Tokyo Game Show in 2018.

No Straight Roads comes to PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 25. Watch the new trailer below.



