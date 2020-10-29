Grasshopper Manufacture and Nintendo have surprised dropped both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle on Nintendo Switch.

The two Travis Touchdown adventures have had a bit of a HD spruce up from their 2008 and 2010 Wii originals, and of course are in part to help bridge the gap for Suda 51's No More Heroes 3 before it heads to the Nintendo Switch next year.

You can check out a trailer for No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle's release on Nintendo Switch below, and pick them up from the Nintendo eShop right now.