Hello Games has revealed a crossover between its open universe space exploration title No Man's Sky and Bioware's space RPG Mass Effect, with the latter's famous Normandy SR1 ship appearing in the former for a limited time.

The guest appearance is all thanks to the game's community unlocking the fully explorable ship by completing the Beachhead Expedition, and means all players can claim it for themselves for a limited time by logging in and completing the mission too before the end of the month.

Check it out in the trailer below and grab it yourself in No Man's Sky on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC while Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is out now for the same platforms.