No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has released another extensive update for the game today, with the new Expeditions update offering new time-limited missions that can be undertaken for special rewards among a whole host of other new features.

The new titular mode comprises of events that can be started from fixed points in the universe, and will encourage the entire NMS community to play together in shared journeys. Each expedition will be structured around a series of Milestones that can be completed in any order to unlock a whole multitude of rewards. Completing a number of milestones finishes a phase and grants you an extra unique reward.

Other additions in this update with missions from Space Station Mission Agents reworked for greater depth, handcrafted Milestone Patches to mark specific in-game achievements, Rendezvous points, weekend events, Explorer Ship enhancements and much, much more and, significantly, discoveries have now been made cross-platform, and there's even cross platform rewards allowing players on any format to earn cool items.

You can check the full exhaustive list of patch notes over here or check out the video below. No Man's Sky Expeditions update lands today for free in No Man's Sky for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.