Developer Hello Games has released a new update for intergalatic exploration game No Man's Sky that adds a bunch of new creatures to the game as well as the ability to adopt, raise and train companions to accompany you on your space adventures.

The huge Companions update allows players to adopt up to six companions at once with slots being purchased by Nanites. Some of your tools can also be used by the creatures and help you with tasks like mining. They even have their own personalities and will communicate with you through your suit so you can see to their needs and earn their trust.

There's a huge bunch of changes in the extensive change log, which you can read here and see a trailer for the update below. The No Man's Sky: Companions update is available now for free for the game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.