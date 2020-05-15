Team Ninja has announced that Nioh 2 has sold more than one million copies since its launch, and that there are new DLCs in development (via DualShockers).

“We’re planning to release a total of three sizable & badass DLC batches over the next several months to provide you guys with additional challenges to keep you on the edge-of-your-seat,” said creative director Tom Lee in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “There will be new storylines, new yokai, ferocious new bosses, Guardian Spirits, new skills, fresh armor and a new weapon that alters the performance of skills outside of set stances.” The first offering, titled The Tengu’s Disciple, will launch on July 30.

In addition to these, Team Ninja will also work to deliver new difficulty levels and end-game content to pad out the main campaign of Nioh 2. Further information will be supplied in the coming weeks, so we’ll update you as soon as we know.

Nioh 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

