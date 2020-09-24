Team Ninja has announced that action RPG Nioh 2 will be getting its second of a planned three chapters of DLC next month, with the second chapter entitled Darkness in the Capital.

As per the PlayStation Blog, the DLC will see the protoganist venture to Kyoto City, where they'll soon be whisked away to the middle of the Heian Period in the middle of a ferocious battle between men and Yokai. Though exactly who your allies will be during the campaign is being kept under the wraps, Team Ninja are teasing you'll join forces with "the most preeminent demon slayer and the strongest sorcerer in history."

New storylines are promised, powerful new bosses, Yokai, Guardian Spirits, skills, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Soul Cores all bundled in, as well as some brand new armour sets and an as-yet-unrevealed new weapon that the developers promise "fans of hand-to-hand combat will surely relish."

The Darkness in the Capital will release for Nioh 2 on PlayStation 4 from October 15.