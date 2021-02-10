Nintendo has announced the next set of games playable on the Nintendo Switch's through the console's SNES and NES collections for subscribers to its Nintendo Switch Online service later this month.

1992 beat-em-up Doomsday Warrior, originally released for the SNES is first on the docket, joined by 1995 Titus platformer Prehistorik Man. Perhaps most intriguing will be 1992 action game Psycho Dream, which released exclusively in Japan for the Super Famicom (the name of the console in Japan) and has never seen a Western release (which was planned, but never launched) until now.

Finally there's Fire 'N Ice — which originally went under the title of Solomon's Key 2 in the US and Europe when it released for the NES in 1993. All four games will be available on the service from February 17 on Nintendo Switch. Check out a trailer for all four games below.