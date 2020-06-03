Nintendo sold 4.2 million Switches in March, which is a staggering statistic given the serious shortages of the console (via Nintendo Life).

Citing a report from GoldenCasinoNews, Nintendo’s latest fiscal year earnings report have been analysed and broken down. Between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, 21.03 million Switches were shipped by the company, showing the strength of the console since its launch. Towards the end of this fiscal year, however, Nintendo faced delays and stock shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Though Animal Crossing: New Horizons buoyed the company with record-breaking digital sales, it would be rational to expect a dip in sales of physical games and hardware.

This didn’t happen. 4.2 million of 21.03 million total sales were placed in March alone. That’s almost a fifth of that entire year's hardware sales. GoldenCasinoNews’ report also showed Nintendo Switch hardware sales by region, and North America takes the lead with 20.61 million units sold as of May 2020, with Europe and Japan following with 14.3 million units and 13.4 million units, respectively.

Wow. With the advent of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X occurring later this year, the Switch is in a proper position to compete with the other home consoles on the market.