Apparently, Nintendo will be forgoing its standard Direct showcase in June, due to complications arising from working from home (via Venture Beat).

The report claims that the company has been in touch with partner developers to inform them that the presentation will not be happening. Nintendo uses a Direct to show off its games at the same time as the E3 conferences for developers and publishers. However, E3 2020 has been cancelled, and that may have thrown a wrench in the works of the upcoming Direct.

Speculation has swirled that Mario Galaxy, Mario 64, Mario Sunshine and other Super Mario titles will be remastered for the Switch to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary. There are also whispers that there may be a new Paper Mario in the works, with a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World. The June Direct would have been a prime time to reveal these rumoured releases. But, if Nintendo is grappling with unforeseen complications from the shift to working from home, it would be better to delay the presentation until it has all of its ducks in a row.

Of course, this report is currently unconfirmed. Nintendo has not inferred that it would be sitting June out, so we must still assume that the presentation will go ahead. A Nintendo Direct in summer would imaginably be the time that we would hear updates about Breath of the Wild 2, and a roster of NES and SNES re-releases for the Switch. We will keep you in the loop once Nintendo has made an official announcement.



