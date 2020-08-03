Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are seeing their dream islands deleted from the Dream Suite due to hacked items (via Polygon).

Hacked items might sound nefarious, but players are often using modding methods to obtain decorative items. Earlier this year, star fragment trees were all the rage, which creates this lovely glowy effect. Trees are then able to bear “fruit” like fossils or heart crystals, but these hacks also allow players to make unbreakable tools, spawn any item, or generate villagers for their island.

“You aren’t encouraged by the devs to hack Animal Crossing, and there are no codes that you can simply look up to manipulate the game,” responded Twitter user jollyturnip. “People just find Ways to do it anyway in order to manipulate the game how they want, which is against the TOS. I don’t care either way, but these situations aren’t really comparable.”

