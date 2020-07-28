Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wave 2 update will add firework shows and dream islands, and the highly-requested cloud save system.

Fireworks shows will be held every Sunday evening in August from 7.00pm. This includes northern and southern hemisphere islands alike, just like the swimming ability that was added in June. Redd rocks up to the fireworks shows, too, and offers a raffle to earn prizes. It’s unlikely, but I hope that he has his art pieces with him, because my museum is looking especially bare.

The second major feature in Wave 2 is dreaming. “While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna,” explained Nintendo. Dreaming is accessible from any bed in the player’s house. “Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a ‘Dream Address’ which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content.” Nintendo’s dedication to supporting the social sim with exciting updates proves the game’s popularity won’t be tapir-ing off.

Finally, there will be a cloud save system for Switch Online subscribers, eliminating the worry about losing the console and therefore losing all of the progress made. I’ve got 300 hours spent in Animal Crossing, and I’d be devastated if I lost my item catalogue and picture frame of Billy. I could do with a clean slate for my island itself, though. It’s a state.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the trailer for the next update below.



