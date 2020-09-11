Tyler 'Ninja' Bevins has re-signed with streaming platform Twitch in a multiyear exclusive streaming deal, as announced by both parties last night.

As reported by PC Gamer, there's no word on the exact value of the deal, but he's already completed his first stream of the new partnership last night. Bevins was formerly a Twitch exclusive streamer until August of last year when he signed an alledged $20-$30 million dollar deal to stream with Microsoft's Mixer platform. That partnership ended in June this year when Microsoft announced they were to close Mixer and merge with Facebook Gaming.

In a statement to PC Gamer, Tyler said "I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase. I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been very supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals." He also said he intends to work with Twitch to "make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators."

Twitch's Senior Vice President of Content Michael Aragon added: "Tyler is an iconic force in the gaming community, and it’s been amazing to see the impact he's made on the industry and broader culture. Gaming—and the people who love it—are being recognized by a broad mainstream audience now in part because of Tyler, and we know he’s just getting started."

No word on what happened to Tommy Wiseau's streaming career though, which is tearing us apart, Lisa.