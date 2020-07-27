Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution feature will be applicable to the player’s existing Pokémon, confirmed Niantic (via Gfinity).

Senior project manager Matthew Slemon divulged the details in a new (unlisted) video to the Pokémon Go YouTube channel. Firstly, the level cap for players will be increasing from 40 to 50. “We do want the experience to feel different past level 40 than it has felt up to level 40,” explained Slemon, suggesting that there will be some sort of challenges or statistics to prove a player’s passion for Pokémon Go.

Secondly, Slemon covered Mega Evolutions, and confirmed that player’s won’t need to catch new Pokémon that will have the ability to Mega Evolve. “Your existing Pokemon today will be the ones that are Mega Evolving,” he said. “So the Charizard you got at the very beginning of the game, your first Charmander that you evolved during Community Day, those are all viable candidates. They can all be Mega Evolved.” Thirdly, Slemon assures there will be “new features, new Pokemon, and new events” on their way to the game in the rest of the year.

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android.

