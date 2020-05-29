British publisher PQube has announced that it is bringing the enhanced version of 3D platformer New Super Lucky's Tale to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at an unspecified date 'this summer'.

The game sees you play as the titular fox across a series of hub worlds and levels in what's been dubbed as a 'love letter to 3D platformers' by developers Playful Studios, and tasks you with rescuing the Book of Ages from Jinx and his Kitty Litter underlings.

New Super Lucky's Tale contains enhanced and remixed levels from the original Xbox One version, and was originally released with the 'New' moniker on Nintendo Switch back at the end of last year. The new version will see a digital release on Xbox One and a physical and digital release on PlayStation 4.

You can check out an accolades trailer for the game below. New Super Lucky's Tale doesn't have a specific release date yet, but will be coming 'this summer' on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.