In the final blast of Pokémon news today, a new trailer has dropped for photography adventure New Pokemon Snap ahead of its release next month.

Giving us another look at some of the new Pokémon we'll be getting up close and personal with in this long-awaited sequel, the trailer also shows off some of the new features including Illumnia Orbs that help light up locations and encourage Pokémon to do unusual poses, and as this is now 2021 you'll also be able to add frames, stickers and filters to your snaps too.

There's also new online features, allowing you to share photos with friends and compete with others around the word on leaderboards as you try and get the best scoring snaps. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

New Pokémon Snap is set to launch on April 30, 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.