Anna Megill, previously the narrative lead for Remedy's Control, has revealed that she's heading to the UK-based Playground Games to become the lead writer for the studio's upcoming new Fable game currently in development.

Writing on Twitter, Megill said she'll start work on the game next year, with the series holding a special place in her heart: "It came out the year I started in gamedev, and its the first game I played with a developer’s eye. I loved understanding the how and why of my story choices and seeing the impact I had on the NPCs around me."

She also noted "But even so, I wasn’t sure this new Fable was right for me. I was like “Is this going to be just a bunch of medieval fart jokes?” But the team’s story vision reassured and excited me. It’s a PERFECT fit. I can’t wait to get started."

Megill is a sixteen year veteran of the industry, having also writing credits for Guild Wars 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider as well as the aforementioned Control and its AWE expansion under her belt. Before this appointment, she was previously working with The Division developer Ubisoft Massive on their upcoming Avatar project.

The new Fable title was revealed after months of rumours back in July, and though it doesn't have a release date (and Megill's appointment suggests it's still likely a little way out yet) the RPG is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.