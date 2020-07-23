To the surprise of not that many people at all, there is a new Fable coming to the Xbox Series X.

The game, simply called Fable, is being developed by Playground Games—the celebrated gearheads behind Forza Horizon—and was unveiled in Microsoft’s showcase, with a sparkling trailer that didn’t actually give much away.

It has the feeling of a reboot to it, check out the trailer:

The description reads, “Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places.”

The trailer features a pixy, capering over a landscape that must be vulnerable to legal action from Disney, and finally being eaten by a big toad. At that point, the narrator says, “Not all stories have happy endings.”

This seems to indicate that the new game will keep to its player-choice approach, in which the fate of the world hangs on your actions, and you have the opportunity to be evil, should you wish.

There’s no word yet of a release date, but the game will, of course, be coming to Game Pass when it does. Microsoft’s strategy for the next generation of consoles continues to intrigue!

Carry on the conversation on the VideoGamer forums!