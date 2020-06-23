Nintendo has released a new trailer for upcoming detective game Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - giving us some detail on the setting of Agent York Morgan's newest adventure.

Deadly Premonition 2 swaps out the Twin Peaks-inspired Greenvale, Washington for a more Southern-US flavoured setting of Le Carré, Louisana. Taking place both before and after the events of Deadly Premonition 1 - the game's dual timelines will actually see you taking on the role of two protagonists - one for each of the game's different eras, with York's investigation in the past dovetailing with Agent Aaliyah Davis' own investigation in the present.

The trailer, which we've embedded below, gives us a good idea of the pleasant facade the town appears to exude, as well as some of the side activities you'll be able to take part in such as bowling and skateboarding while also giving us a glimpse of the sinister evil lurking underneath.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 10.