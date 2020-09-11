Streaming giant Netflix has posted the opening sequence to its upcoming anime adaptation of Capcom RPG Dragon's Dogma ahead of the show's release next week.

It seems very reminscent of the intro sequence to Netflix's Marvel's Daredevil series, with lots of close ups on objects set to a moody soundtrack composed by the same composer who worked on the game and on Monster Hunter Tadayoshi Makino. The project was first revealed back in March of last year, with production from Sublimination Inc.

The setup for the show, in case you missed it from the announcement, is as follows: "Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans."

Check out the intro sequence for yourself below. Dragon's Dogma will release on Netflix next week on Thursday, September 17.