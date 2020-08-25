Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma anime series has gotten an official trailer, and it’s very gorgeous.

Based on Capcom’s ARPG of the same name released in 2012, the player’s customisable character faces down the dragon that attempts to destroy their village. The dragon takes their heart, but the hero remains alive, thereby marking them that the “Arisen.” This warrior is destined to defeat the dragon, and halt the apocalypse brought about by the dragon’s appearance. They’re not alone, though, because the protagonist is accompanied by Pawns, who are characters who provide combat support and advice.

The series is exclusive to Netflix, and directed and produced by Shin'ya Sugai, of 009 Re:Cyborg and Walking Meat. Studio Sublimation Inc. is at the helm, which has previously released series such as God Eater, Gatchaman CROWDS, 009 Re: Cyborg, and Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These.

“After more than 100 years, the dragon suddenly appeared and consumed the village,” read the description of the animated series from the streaming service. “Ethan confronts the dragon to protect his beloved family, but his heart was taken by the dragon. Ethan, who seemed to have died, revives as the ‘Arisen’ and embarks on a journey to regain his heart with Hannah, the Pawn who suddenly appeared in front of Ethan.”

“While continuing the journey, Ethan will battle with monsters that embody the seven deadly sins, but each time he defeats the monster, he himself will also gradually lose his humanity…” Blimey. Dragon’s Dogma comes to Netflix on September 17. Watch the new trailer below.



