Square Enix has announced that JRPG NEO: The World Ends With You has a release date, declaring the title will launch this July and also declaring a PC version will be on the way soon after too.

Following protoganist Rindo, you'll be exploring the heart of Tokyo as you attempt to uncover the secrets behind the 'Reapers Game' in this follow up to the 2007 Nintendo DS exclusive. As you explore an anime-style Shibuya, you'll be gathering your party and completing a range of missions and fighting monsters known as 'The Noise' in flashy battles.

You can check out a new trailer for the game for yourself below. NEO: The World Ends With You releases on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27 with the newly announced PC version to launch later this summer via the Epic Games Store.