Publisher Team 17 and developer Studio Koba have announced that retro-inspired 2D platformer Narita Boy will be launching on consoles and PC from March 30.

The game is described as a love letter to the 1980s and will include a synthwave soundtrack and neo-retro aesthetic, with players weilding the Techno-sword across a series of landscapes and pixel art environments in this 'retrovania' adventure.

The game will also be part of a Saving The Arcade World campaign, an iniative created to raise awareness for preserving arcade games and amusements worldwide. As a result, Team 17 has partnered with The Strong: National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, the National Videogame Museum in Sheffield, UK and the Arcade Vintage: Museo del Videojuego in Spain and will be donating proceeds from sales of the game's main theme from the soundtrack to the campaign to help all three museums continue and develop preservation projects.

You can check out a trailer for the game below. Narita Boy will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 30 and will also be playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.