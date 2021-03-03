Xbox has announced that basketball sim NBA 2K21 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from tomorrow.

A post on the Xbox Wire revealed the news, although it stopped short of confirming whether it'll be solely the previous-gen version or the usually-higher-priced next generation version if you're playing on Xbox Series X|S but it will be available on both generations of console and on Android via the Cloud.

It'll also feature the game's Season Five content, called Age of Heroes which brings a host of new heroic players, epic challenges and legendary rewards, including a LeBron James Sapphire Evo Card.

NBA 2K21 heads to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from tomorrow, March 4.