My Time at Portia sequel My Time at Sandrock has been forced to delay its planned early access phase due to certification issues, developer Pathea Games has announced.

A press release, followed by an announcement on the sandbox RPG's Steam page, revealed that the reason for the delay involves difficulty with the game obtaining a local rating certification required for the team to be able to publish the game online. The developers had hoped to have this in place before the planned early access before May (the original announcement had hoped for March), but say "it's currently looking like it won't make that date."

Sadly, it also seems unclear at the moment exactly how long it will be before the game will be able to launch into Early Access, though the team say they are preparing for the hope that when they do get their certification, they'll be able to launch the game on short notice. In the meantime, the studio says it will use the extra time to "take this as an opportunity to keep developing and polishing the game, so we can give all our players a better experience on release."

My Time at Sandrock was revealed back in October with a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over five times its original goal. It hopes to launch on PC approximately one year following the Early Access launch, and also hopes to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2022.