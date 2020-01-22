Mortal Kombat Kollection Online has been rated for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, which is weird (via Gematsu).

It’s weird because publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment cancelled these remasters in early 2018. The collection would have included revamped versions of the first three classic games in the Mortal Kombat series, sparked by fan remakes of Mortal Kombat 1, 2, and 3. The team behind Mortal Kombat HD: Kommunity was given Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s blessing to fully develop these remakes. Then, the publisher retracted its partnership with the developers, citing low confidence in their experience. “After about a week another phone call, ‘Sorry, we’ve decided to go in a different direction and we won’t be needing your group. We can’t trust development of such an important project to a team without any completed game titles,’” claimed an anonymous source who was close to Mortal Kombat HD: Kommunity.

It was theorised that the task had been shifted to developer Blind Squirrel, who worked on BioShock: The Collection. This was confirmed but there was a caveat—Blind Squirrel had been removed from the project by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, too. That was why we were able to see these screenshots of Mortal Kombat Kollection Online. It seemed that the collection was lying dormant while the publisher whittled down which studio would be the lucky one to develop Mortal Kombat remakes.

Until now. PEGI has rated Mortal Kombat Kollection Online in Europe—-no prizes for guessing which rating it was bestowed. The filing says that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, and boasts “upgraded art, gameplay, and online features.” This doesn’t count as a confirmation for the game’s existence, but it is suspicious. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn’t acknowledged this rating, so we’ll have to sit tight and see if anything comes of it.

