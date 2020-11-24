NetherRealm has released a surprise new skin pack for Mortal Kombat 11 featuring the stars of the cult classic 1995 movie adaptation of the movie into the game in the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack.

The pack features Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras reprising their iconic roles as Raiden, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade respectively. Each actor has provided their likeness and even recorded all-new dialogue for the pack, which is great for fans of nostalgia or scenes involving incredible special effects work.

Seriously though, it's great fun and goes very well with the beat-em-up's first DLC pack featuring Shang Tsung potrayed by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa himself. Now, if we could just find a pair of $500 sunglasses in the game, we'd be set.

The Klassic MK Movie Skin pack is available now for Mortal Kombat 11 which recently launched its Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.