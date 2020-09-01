Capcom has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Games Show later this month, and has confirmed it'll be showing off more of the eagerly awaited Resident Evil Village at the event.

Like many events in 2020, this year's Tokyo Games Show will be a mostly online affair, with a broadcast from Capcom's development teams promising "reveals and the latest game updates" on various titles on the first day, Friday September 25 - with specific dedicated streams for Street Fighter V Championship Edition on Saturday September 26 and Resident Evil Village on Sunday September 27.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, the show will be broadcast in its native Japanese on Capcom's Japanese sites but also simultaneously interpreted into English and Chinese on its Western Twitch platforms as per the announcement on the Capcom Asia website.

Resident Evil Village will see players return into the shoes of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protaganist Ethan Winters as he finds himself once again caught up in a horrific chain of events this time in a remote village which will also feature Chris Redfield and what appear to be werewolves. More information had originally been scheduled for August which came and went without showing up, but Capcom acknlowedged the delay in announcing their schedule for TGS in their tweet and have asked fans to "stay tuned" for then.

Resident Evil Village is currently scheduled for a 2021 release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.