Private Division has announced that new games from Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7 are in the works under its label (via Gematsu).

Moon Studios, developer of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is rustling up an action RPG. “Developing the Ori series over the last decade has been a fantastic experience for our team, and we’re thrilled to now be aiming our sights even higher with a new action RPG,” said Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol, co-founders of Moon Studios, in a press statement. “We attribute our success to the ‘iterative polish’ process we use at Moon Studios, and we’re continuing that style of development to create a new game that rises above anything we’ve created thus far.”

League of Geeks is developing a new IP which will be “beyond anything we’ve developed before.” Roll7, which has made the OlliOlli series, Not a Hero, and Laser League, has a new “flow state” game to be developed in collaboration with Private Division. “Our titles resonate with players because we strive for super solid game feel, highly refined gameplay, and simple but highly masterable mechanics,” said John Ribbins, chief creative officer at Roll7. “We’re really excited to be working with Private Division on our next title and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it. We’re raising the bar on our creativity and the scope of our ambition to make this next project our best thing yet.”

