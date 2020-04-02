Mortal Shell is an upcoming Soulslike from a newly established studio composed of developers who have worked on Call of Duty, Ghost of Tsushima, and Alita: Battle Angel (via PC Invasion).

In the game, the player awakens as an empty vessel, enslaved by the “Dark Father.” On their journey through “marsh-infested lowlands” and “gargantuan cathedrals of obsidian rock,” the vessel must explore what remains of the world to find the sacred glands. Fearsome enemies will stand in their path, and the player is able to inhabit and possess the lingering bodies of those who failed in their quest: these are the Mortal Shells.

Offering a non-linear experience, the vessel gains abilities and skills through these lost warriors, and the more they fall in line with the ghost’s past, the more powerful they become. However, this is still a Soulslike game, so don’t get too hasty and go rushing into a boss battle. Wouldn’t want to end up like one of those Mortal Shells, now.

“For a small team like ours, developing this title in many ways felt like crossing an ocean on a paddleboard,” said Cold Symmetry in a press release. The studio was formed by Andrew McLennen-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, and Vitaly Bulgarov, with credits on Call of Duty, Ghost of Tsushima, and Alita: Battle Angel between them.

“To finally announce Mortal Shell is one of the most exciting and terrifying experiences we’ve had in our lifetimes. The last two years have been a time of non-stop growth, full of shocking revelations of sheer complexity that goes into creating a video game that you, yourself, would really enjoy playing,” concluded the statement.

Mortal Shell will be released during Q3 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the trailer below.



