Capcom has released more details of the upcoming RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as part of its Monster Hunter event earlier today.

As with the previous entry on the 3DS, the sequel will offer turn based battles, that uses a sort of rock-paper-scissors system where Speed beats Power, Technical beats Speed and Power beats Technical. Most monster attacks fall under one of these three types, which should help you strategise the best abilities to use in battle. You'll also be able to target individual monster parts to prevent them using certain attacks or interrupt some abilities.

New for this entry are Battle Buddies, who will fight alongside you doing your adventure - these Battle Buddies can in turn be accompanied by their own Monstie companion meaning you can go into battle with a party of four including you and your own Monstie. Double Attacks, where you and your Monstie team up to perform special attacks, improve when you're with a Battle Buddy, and will fill up your Kinship Gauage which will also allow you perform special Rider and Monstie abilities, dealing massive damage to your opponents.

Finally, today's event also saw a new trailer debuted for the game, which reveals the return of two characters from the previous game - Lilia and Reverto. They'll start out opposing your main character and Razewing Ratha but will, over the course of story, end up fighting alongside you; but you'll have to play the game itself to find out why.

Check out the new trailer, as well as the complete Monster Hunter Digitial Event presentation below. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set for launch on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9.