Mojang has been renamed Mojang Studios, in order to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Minecraft and to recognise the studios that comprise the company (via Gematsu).

“Why would we need a new name and logo in the first place? Well, why not?” said Thomas Wiborgh, head of creative communications at Mojang Studios. “Humans like to reinvent themselves from time to time, so it’s only right that we extend the same courtesy to a company that’s been around for over a decade. I mean, would you still wear the outfit that perfectly defined your style in 2009?” They’ve got a point.

Because there are “several studios around the world, all part of Mojang,” which contribute to the company’s games and aspirations, the name aims to reflect that collaboration. Mojang Studios also “playing with ideas for brand new games,” and these could be games for the next generation, as we approach the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

“Play is at the heart of Mojang Studios,” continued Wiborgh . “It’s the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even entangled in our name (which roughly translates to ‘gadget’ in lovely, old-timey Swedish). And now, finally, it’s squarely planted in our new, modular logo.” The announcement is slightly schmaltzy, but it’s nice to know that the developer is consciously acknowledging its subsidiary studios in its new name.

