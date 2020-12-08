Mojang Studios has announced that the RTX update for Minecraft on Windows 10 has now left beta, and is available to all users of the Windows 10 version of the game.

The RTX features are a collaboration between Mojang Studios and NVIDIA, using the former's "Render Dragon technology" to allow them to play Minecraft with ray tracing enabled, giving them brightened blocks, emissive pixels, water reflections, more accurate shadows and global illumination, so long as they have a ray-tracing capable GPU. In addition, ray-tracing supported mpas and worlds don't effect gameplay, so you can still play together with anyone using the Bedrock version of Minecraft on these maps.

The release also comes with two free special RTX worlds that have been specifically designed to show off the new lighting features in the best... light? (Sorry.) The Colosseum RTX is available now, and the Dungeon Dash RTX map will be coming soon with both downloadable from the in-game Minecraft Marketplace.

It's not the only freebie on offer for Minecraft players, however, as Mojang Studios has also announced a Community Celebration event for all Minecraft players thanking them for their building efforts during 2020. As a result, over the next four weeks, the Bedrock versions of the game can enjoy four free maps and themed skins while Java players can enjoy their own free gifts every Monday for the next four weeks, as well as a free week of Java Realms between December 8 and January 13 to new and existing subscribers.

You can check out videos for both Minecraft's RTX update for Windows 10 as well as the Minecraft Community Celebration below.