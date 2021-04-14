Mojang Studios has announced a change of plans for their next Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft, with the forthcoming update now split into two parts with one for launch as planned this summer, and the second half coming later in the year.

In a post on the Minecraft website, the studio said "We know this news is disappointing to many of you, but there are several reasons for this change. Firstly, we strive to deliver the most polished experience possible, and including all the Caves & Cliffs features in the summer update would have meant compromising on quality. And even though occasional bugs are a reality of game development, we want this update to be an amazing experience, not wreak havoc on your meticulously crafted worlds."

The team also mentioned the significant technical challenges in the forthcoming update, including the completely revamped world generation, as well as the understandable concern for the safety of employees with many still working from home as a result of last year's global pandemic.

An accompanying FAQ reveals that part one of the update will focus on some new mobs and items they plan to add in the update, including goats, Axolotls, Crystals, Spyglasses, Geodes, Tinted Glass, Copper and Lighning Rods to name a few, and the team promise a full rundown on what to expect in the first half of the update in the coming weeks.

The first half of the Caves & Cliffs update will land in Minecraft on all formats this summer, with the second half of the update scheduled for the Holiday season of 2021.